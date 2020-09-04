Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) dropped 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 1,947,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,322,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

UXIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $270.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 1st quarter worth $15,515,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Uxin by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,766,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 931,546 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Uxin in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,445,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uxin by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 330,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 233,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Uxin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

