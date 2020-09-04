Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 23.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,414 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $98,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.38. 4,490,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,325,630. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average is $46.75. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

