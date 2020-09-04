Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,041,000. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 113,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 29,395 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,122,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.25. The company had a trading volume of 682,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,671. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

