Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,836 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 2.33% of Vanguard Russell 2000 worth $38,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 159.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.14. The company had a trading volume of 135,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,012. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.24. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $136.80.

