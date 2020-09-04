Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,405 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $29,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 135.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 176.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK stock traded down $3.24 on Friday, reaching $210.45. 351,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,685. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $223.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.