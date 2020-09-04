Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Lifted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,998 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $31,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,098,000 after purchasing an additional 956,889 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $24,412,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 253.6% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 618,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,181,000 after purchasing an additional 443,950 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 512,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,766,000 after purchasing an additional 423,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,295.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 260,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,176,000 after purchasing an additional 242,284 shares during the last quarter.

VBR traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.52. 459,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,720. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

