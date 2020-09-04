Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Trading Up 5.1%

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) shares were up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 415,944 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 501,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 153.77% and a negative return on equity of 131.68%.

Verb Technology Company, Inc provides cloud-based business software products under the Tagg brand name. The company's flagship product is TaggCRM, a customer relationship management application that allows its users to create, distribute, and post interactive videos that contain on-screen clickable Taggs, which are interactive icons, buttons, and other on-screen elements that when clicked allow their prospects and customers to respond to its users' call to action in real-time, in the video, while the video is playing, without leaving or stopping the video.

