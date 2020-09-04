Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $192.73

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $192.73 and last traded at $192.72, with a volume of 9068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.69.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total value of $18,346,075.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $12,421,726.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,855,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,354 shares of company stock valued at $35,883,234. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

