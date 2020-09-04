VeriumReserve (VRM) Market Cap Tops $417,041.04

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VeriumReserve has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. VeriumReserve has a total market cap of $417,041.04 and $1,046.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00483862 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011733 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00052514 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,582.43 or 0.99931994 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000983 BTC.

VeriumReserve Profile

VeriumReserve (VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,905,172 coins. The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html . VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

