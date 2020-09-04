Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) dropped 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.22. Approximately 2,161,160 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,473,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.69.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.72.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Virtu Financial Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

In other news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,000,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $159,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,669,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,471,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $2,245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

