Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 26.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Visa by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,344,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,677 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $536,526,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Visa by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,455,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Visa by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,190,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,401 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,655. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.28.

NYSE:V traded down $7.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $208.96. 11,286,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,557,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.52 and a 200 day moving average of $186.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

