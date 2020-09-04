Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for zooplus (ZO1)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of zooplus (ETR: ZO1) recently:

9/3/2020 – zooplus was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/19/2020 – zooplus was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/18/2020 – zooplus was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/18/2020 – zooplus was given a new €152.00 ($178.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – zooplus was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – zooplus was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – zooplus was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – zooplus was given a new €152.00 ($178.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – zooplus was given a new €185.00 ($217.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – zooplus was given a new €170.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – zooplus was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ZO1 traded down €8.40 ($9.88) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €149.00 ($175.29). 14,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -119.58. zooplus AG has a 52 week low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a 52 week high of €162.80 ($191.53). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €151.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of €127.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.