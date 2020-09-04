William C. Martin Sells 572,195 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Director William C. Martin sold 572,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $5,882,164.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,268.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

IMMR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.15, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.63. Immersion Co. has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $10.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Immersion had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 28.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 38.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 14.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 40.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

IMMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Immersion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.