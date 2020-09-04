William Wesemann Sells 2,500 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,775,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

William Wesemann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LivePerson alerts:

On Monday, August 3rd, William Wesemann sold 2,000 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $88,180.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, William Wesemann sold 5,000 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, William Wesemann sold 1,000 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $41,610.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, William Wesemann sold 4,000 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

Shares of LPSN stock traded down $7.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.22. 1,913,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,234. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 1.40. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 28.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in LivePerson by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in LivePerson by 7.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in LivePerson by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.