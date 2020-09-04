Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.79.

WSM has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $1,691,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,350,107.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 8,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $688,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,970 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.56. The stock had a trading volume of 895,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $101.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

