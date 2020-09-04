WPX Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,133 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,454% compared to the average volume of 652 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,524,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of WPX Energy by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 104,545 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of WPX Energy by 780.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 944,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 837,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,481,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 97,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on WPX Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on WPX Energy from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.07.

Shares of WPX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 463,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,070,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. WPX Energy has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that WPX Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

