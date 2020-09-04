Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.07.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YETI shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Yeti from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Yeti from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Yeti from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Yeti from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

NYSE YETI traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,765,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,017. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 63.40, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.76. Yeti has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.43.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.55 million. Yeti had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yeti will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yeti news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 23,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $1,186,189.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,334. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 20,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $1,008,064.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,921 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,009.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,334 shares of company stock worth $4,802,797. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Yeti during the 1st quarter worth $1,073,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Yeti during the second quarter worth about $2,698,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Yeti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,777,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Yeti by 1,958.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Yeti in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,751,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

