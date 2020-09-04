Zacks: Analysts Expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Phillips 66 Partners posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The business had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSXP shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.41. The stock had a trading volume of 24,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,884. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.14. Phillips 66 Partners has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.59%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.