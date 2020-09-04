Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($1.44). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $137.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

PPBI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pacific Premier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $211,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 44.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,965,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,657 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 168.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,593,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,545,000 after buying an additional 998,991 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 968.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 458,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,958,000 after buying an additional 415,840 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 775,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,618,000 after acquiring an additional 396,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,206,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,154,000 after acquiring an additional 342,756 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PPBI traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,501. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.