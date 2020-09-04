Zacks: Brokerages Expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Brokerages expect that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will announce sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United States Steel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.01 billion and the highest is $2.34 billion. United States Steel posted sales of $3.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full-year sales of $9.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $9.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.51 billion to $11.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%.

X has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of X. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 28.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,874,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,268 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,381,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,633 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,433,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1,801.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,070,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 785,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE X traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.68. 7,874,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,774,694. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. United States Steel has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $14.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

