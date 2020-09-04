Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Receives $8.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZAGG. ValuEngine cut shares of Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Zagg from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Zagg from $6.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:ZAGG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.23. 688,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,801. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $98.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.56. Zagg has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $9.01.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $77.12 million during the quarter. Zagg had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zagg will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zagg by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zagg during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zagg by 208.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 390,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 263,914 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Zagg during the second quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Zagg during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

