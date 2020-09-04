Zel (ZEL) Trading 19.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges. Zel has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and $2.87 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00570783 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00082831 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00066500 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000475 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000938 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 112,938,000 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

