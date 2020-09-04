Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $569,910.00 in Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.62, for a total value of $569,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,392.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Geschke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $504,130.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $495,000.00.

ZEN traded down $3.50 on Friday, hitting $98.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,615,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,296. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.50. Zendesk Inc has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $107.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zendesk from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Zendesk from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Zendesk from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Zendesk by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

