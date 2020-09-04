Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Shares Down 5.2%

Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.45. 4,874,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 3,240,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZSAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Zosano Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). As a group, research analysts forecast that Zosano Pharma Corp will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZSAN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 45.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,431 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 202.7% during the first quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,607,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the first quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.