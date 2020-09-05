-$0.26 EPS Expected for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.22). Haymaker Acquisition posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 336.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Haymaker Acquisition will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Haymaker Acquisition.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haymaker Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Haymaker Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Haymaker Acquisition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Shares of OSW stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 429,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,379. Haymaker Acquisition has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $345.88 million and a P/E ratio of 16.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haymaker Acquisition stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) by 83.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,789 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.17% of Haymaker Acquisition worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Haymaker Acquisition Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

