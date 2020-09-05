$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.29. Kite Realty Group Trust reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

KRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Compass Point upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

KRG traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.59. 644,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $19.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,214.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,815,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,778 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 256.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,659,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,282 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,837,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 538,827 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,040,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 215,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 185,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

