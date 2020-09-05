$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for At Home Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.49. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $515.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HOME shares. Bank of America raised shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities raised shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. At Home Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of At Home Group stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,431,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690,646. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. At Home Group has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The firm has a market cap of $990.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.92.

In other news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 35,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $700,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $785,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,332 shares of company stock worth $6,136,912. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

