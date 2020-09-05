$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) to report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inphi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Inphi posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inphi will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inphi.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $175.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.12 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Inphi in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Inphi from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

In other news, CFO John Edmunds sold 10,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total transaction of $1,313,228.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,080,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sam Srinivasan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $115,050.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,742 shares of company stock worth $7,607,752. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inphi by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,974,000 after purchasing an additional 184,860 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Inphi by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,638,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,884,000 after purchasing an additional 166,552 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Inphi by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,706,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,423,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inphi by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,210,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,812,000 after purchasing an additional 512,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AO Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Inphi by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 1,199,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,926,000 after purchasing an additional 892,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Inphi stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,444,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. Inphi has a twelve month low of $55.72 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.68.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

