$0.96 EPS Expected for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) to post $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.81. Automatic Data Processing posted earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.08.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 588,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,466,000 after purchasing an additional 289,810 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.53. 2,924,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

