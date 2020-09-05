$11.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will announce sales of $11.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.93 billion. Cisco Systems posted sales of $13.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year sales of $48.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.71 billion to $49.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $49.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.02 billion to $51.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cisco Systems.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

CSCO stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,811,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,994,692. The stock has a market cap of $172.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.50.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,869 shares of company stock worth $2,785,806 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.