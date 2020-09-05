11,934 Shares in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Purchased by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in Fiserv by 104.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $39,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,882,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.97.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.32.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,037,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,329,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,076,500 shares of company stock worth $497,817,285. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

