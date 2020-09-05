12,042 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Waters by 4.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Waters by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.5% during the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAT stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,191. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $154.39 and a 52 week high of $245.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.15.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The firm had revenue of $519.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.41 million. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.22.

In other Waters news, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,285,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $5,260,200.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,404.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,381 shares of company stock worth $14,280,481. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

