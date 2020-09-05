1,208 Shares in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by George Kaiser Family Foundation

George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,208 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Adobe makes up approximately 0.2% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,754 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Adobe by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 91,987 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Adobe by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 208,253 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $66,274,000 after purchasing an additional 91,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,386 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

ADBE traded down $15.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $491.94. 3,898,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.17.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total transaction of $833,510.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,078,868.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,411 shares of company stock valued at $44,998,755. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

