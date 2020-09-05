13,719 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by DWM Financial Group Inc.

DWM Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 5.1% of DWM Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.58. 123,349,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,607,432. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $303.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.76.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.