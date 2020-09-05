13,889 Shares in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,135,000 after buying an additional 572,573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,720,000 after buying an additional 433,776 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,364,000 after buying an additional 804,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,544,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth $83,719,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $33,852.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,869.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $82,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,823 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNX traded down $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.17. 422,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.83 and a 200 day moving average of $106.80. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

