$141.07 Million in Sales Expected for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to announce $141.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $135.00 million and the highest is $146.81 million. Oil States International reported sales of $263.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year sales of $650.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $627.00 million to $665.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $642.75 million, with estimates ranging from $575.00 million to $775.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.14. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The business had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Oil States International in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oil States International from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Oil States International by 432.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 127,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 103,583 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 233,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 29,929 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 99.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 125.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 481,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 268,407 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 59,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OIS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 649,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,292. Oil States International has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.41.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

