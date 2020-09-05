$15.45 Million in Sales Expected for Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) will post $15.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Territorial Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.80 million. Territorial Bancorp posted sales of $16.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will report full-year sales of $61.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.90 million to $62.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $62.24 million, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $64.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Territorial Bancorp.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 7.85%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TBNK. BidaskClub cut shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,082,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $930,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 23,959 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. 48.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBNK traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.60. 8,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $23.91. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $32.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.32%.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

