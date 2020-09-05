$150.34 Million in Sales Expected for Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) to announce sales of $150.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.40 million. Axon Enterprise reported sales of $130.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full year sales of $609.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $587.10 million to $620.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $708.11 million, with estimates ranging from $674.50 million to $737.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Axon Enterprise.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $141.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.36 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

AAXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

NASDAQ AAXN traded down $1.87 on Monday, reaching $82.67. The company had a trading volume of 532,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,389. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.05 and its 200-day moving average is $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.31 and a beta of 0.60. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $49.80 and a 52 week high of $104.90.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $78,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,247.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,199 shares of company stock valued at $285,999 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 42.5% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axon Enterprise (AAXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.