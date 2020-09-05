19,513 Shares in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.08% of Bandwidth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 563.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bandwidth stock traded down $4.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.14. The company had a trading volume of 382,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,860. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.24 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.87 and its 200-day moving average is $106.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 11.85. Bandwidth Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $172.33.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.44 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $29,458.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,516.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 87,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $11,220,120.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,587.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,948 shares of company stock valued at $13,187,719. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

BAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.57.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

