21,257 Shares in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Acquired by Shannon River Fund Management LLC

Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Upwork from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 23,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $284,387.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $56,347.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,208.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,310 shares of company stock valued at $539,644 over the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UPWK traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,427,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,108. Upwork Inc has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.65 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $87.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

