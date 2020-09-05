22,867 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RSG. Argus upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.07.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $7,370,625.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,967,974.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 32,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $2,982,032.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,027 shares in the company, valued at $34,149,958.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,648 shares of company stock worth $12,345,876. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $93.50. 2,673,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,874. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $100.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.68 and a 200-day moving average of $84.47.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.50%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

