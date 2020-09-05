$239.41 Million in Sales Expected for Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) will announce $239.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Crawford & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $234.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $244.01 million. Crawford & Company reported sales of $254.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crawford & Company will report full-year sales of $952.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $942.12 million to $963.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $975.84 million, with estimates ranging from $965.57 million to $990.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Crawford & Company.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Crawford & Company had a positive return on equity of 19.15% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $234.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.17 million.

CRD.B has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Crawford & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crawford & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of CRD.B stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $7.17. 2,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,781. Crawford & Company has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $388.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Crawford & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Crawford & Company’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

