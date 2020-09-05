24,214 Shares in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Standpoint Research started coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.92.

PNC traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,280. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.49. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

