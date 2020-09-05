$281.75 Million in Sales Expected for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) to announce sales of $281.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $284.00 million and the lowest is $279.50 million. Lumber Liquidators reported sales of $263.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lumber Liquidators.
Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $230.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 22.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 274.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LL stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.53. 1,039,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.53.
Lumber Liquidators Company Profile
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
