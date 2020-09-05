$281.75 Million in Sales Expected for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) to announce sales of $281.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $284.00 million and the lowest is $279.50 million. Lumber Liquidators reported sales of $263.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $230.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

LL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 22.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 274.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LL stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.53. 1,039,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.53.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

