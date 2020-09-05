400 Shares in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Acquired by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.95.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $679.62. The company had a trading volume of 618,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,170. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $699.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $652.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $564.78. The stock has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total transaction of $14,964,145.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,340 shares in the company, valued at $78,803,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,261 shares of company stock worth $21,445,151 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

