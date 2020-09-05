$412.52 Million in Sales Expected for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will post sales of $412.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $407.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $417.20 million. Sykes Enterprises reported sales of $397.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.49. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on SYKE shares. BidaskClub downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet raised Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

In other news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 4,700 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $150,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Sykes Enterprises by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,952,000 after buying an additional 73,024 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 52,043 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SYKE traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,886. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. Sykes Enterprises has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $38.24.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

