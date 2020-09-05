$5.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to post $5.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $8.77 billion. Plains All American Pipeline reported sales of $7.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year sales of $21.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.38 billion to $29.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $21.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.50 billion to $35.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

PAA stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,809,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,201. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.19. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 22.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 46.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.7% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 43,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 32,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

