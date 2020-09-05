$590.47 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) will announce sales of $590.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $612.70 million and the lowest is $576.60 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $540.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $833.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.68 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CENTA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

CENTA stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $36.63. The company had a trading volume of 176,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,413. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.66. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $41.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,487,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,039,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,458,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,280,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,558,000 after buying an additional 144,801 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,160,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,217,000 after buying an additional 377,900 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 953,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after buying an additional 12,149 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

