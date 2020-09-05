$65.44 Million in Sales Expected for Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) will report $65.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.60 million to $74.27 million. Marcus reported sales of $211.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 69.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year sales of $393.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $367.06 million to $435.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $706.57 million, with estimates ranging from $684.50 million to $734.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.22. Marcus had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Marcus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Marcus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Marcus by 53.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Marcus in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Marcus by 21.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC bought a new position in Marcus in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Marcus by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCS traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $16.04. 168,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,139. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.00 million, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.28.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

