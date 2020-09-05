$66.43 Million in Sales Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will report $66.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.29 million to $67.65 million. Kite Realty Group Trust posted sales of $74.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year sales of $267.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $265.43 million to $270.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $275.69 million, with estimates ranging from $269.33 million to $281.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.
Shares of NYSE KRG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 429.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth $46,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kite Realty Group Trust
Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.
